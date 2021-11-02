Tuesday’s Forecast: Cold and Damp

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Skies will be overcast today with drizzle throughout the day along with scattered rain showers, especially in the evening. Due to all the clouds and precipitation, highs this afternoon will be cold into the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will be from the NE at 5-15mph, leading to wind chill values this afternoon ranging from 30-40 degrees... Have the winter coats handy! Overnight we’ll keep the scattered rain and drizzle chances with lows near freezing. A few snowflakes may mix in with the rain, but no snow accumulation is expected! Tomorrow will be much like today, just a few degrees warmer. Good news is, by the end of the week we’ll see the return of SW flow and well above average temperatures!

Forecast highs this afternoon (KFDA)

