Randall senior Braxton Burd named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week is a leader on and off the field. Meet Randall’s Braxton Burd.

Randall senior Braxton Burd is tough to bring down. In nine games played, the dual-threat quarterback has tallied 1,089 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, plus 1,138 passing yards and 11 more touchdowns.

“I just go by read by read and I love watching my receivers making their moves and making great catches,” said Burd. “It’s always a great thing to see and it’s just fun to see them out there having a great time”

“First of all he’s a leader on and off the field, and then on the field he’s a dual-threat,” said Nathan Baker, Randall junior wide receiver. “He can run the ball and he can sling it.”

Burd is also a leader in the classroom. He holds a 93.72 GPA and participates in Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The senior plays football and baseball, just like his dad did. After high school, Burd also plans on studying the same career path.

“He’s a business manager. It’s a good job and I’d like to follow in his footsteps,” said Burd. “Means a lot especially because we have pictures of when he was in high school and he wore number 10 the exact same number in the Raider uniform. Me getting to do the exact same thing is a cool feeling.”

Randall head coach Gaylon Selman has a lot of confidence in Burd, and the 5′8.5″ quarterback appreciates the accountability.

“The best part about playing for Randall is how we’re all just a big family,” said Burd. “We can always joke around with the coaches. We can have fun at practice, but we also know how to get the job done.

Congratulations to Braxton Burd on being nominated as a FirstBank Southwest NewsChannel10 GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week.

