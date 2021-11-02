Randall High School lockdown lifted, student detained

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon ISD officials say the lockdown at Randall High School has been lifted.

According to the district, the school was placed on lockdown due to an anonymous report of a potential weapon on campus.

The Amarillo Police Department intervened and identified the potential weapon as a BB gun.

The BB gun was located in a dumpster in a neighborhood near the school.

According to police, the student who had the BB gun was later found off campus and detained.

Classes have resumed as normal this afternoon.

On November 2nd, APD School Resource officers at Randall High School received a tip through Student Crime Stoppers of... Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.