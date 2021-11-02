Randall High School on lockdown due to ‘possible firearm’ on campus
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon ISD officials said Randall High School is currently on lockdown due to reports of a possible firearm on campus.
Amarillo police are assisting the school at this time.
The school said safety precations are being taken and more information will be provided soon.
We will update this story as we learn more.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.