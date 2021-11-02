Go Local
Highland Park wins volleyball bi-district over Childress, District 4-4A sweeps round one

By Larissa Liska
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Bi-district high school volleyball playoffs served up on Monday, and many of the Texas Panhandle teams won the gold ball in round one. Highland Park defeated Childress 3-1 and District 4-4A swept their opponents.

Class 4A Bi-district

Hereford (43-2) defeats Sweetwater (12-28) 25-13, 25-16, 25-7

*Hereford plays the winner of San Elizario and Monahans

Dumas (33-12) tops Levelland (10-24) 25-7, 25-20, 25-13

*Dumas plays the winner of Mountain View and Pecos

Canyon (18-22) wins over Big Spring (24-20) 25-21, 25-18, 25-18

*Canyon plays the winner of Greenwood and Fabens

Pampa (23-16) defeats Snyder (21-15) 25-20, 25-22, 25-19

*Pampa plays the winner of Seminole and Clint

Class 3A Bi-district

Highland Park (25-12) defeats Childress (19-13) 26-24, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20

*HP plays the winner of Friona and Presidio

River Road (14-24) falls to Shallowater (36-4)

Class 2A Bi-district

Olton (9-11) falls to Post (9-9) 25-15, 21-25, 25-13, 25-19

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

