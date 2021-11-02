Highland Park wins volleyball bi-district over Childress, District 4-4A sweeps round one
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Bi-district high school volleyball playoffs served up on Monday, and many of the Texas Panhandle teams won the gold ball in round one. Highland Park defeated Childress 3-1 and District 4-4A swept their opponents.
Class 4A Bi-district
Hereford (43-2) defeats Sweetwater (12-28) 25-13, 25-16, 25-7
*Hereford plays the winner of San Elizario and Monahans
Dumas (33-12) tops Levelland (10-24) 25-7, 25-20, 25-13
*Dumas plays the winner of Mountain View and Pecos
Canyon (18-22) wins over Big Spring (24-20) 25-21, 25-18, 25-18
*Canyon plays the winner of Greenwood and Fabens
Pampa (23-16) defeats Snyder (21-15) 25-20, 25-22, 25-19
*Pampa plays the winner of Seminole and Clint
Class 3A Bi-district
Highland Park (25-12) defeats Childress (19-13) 26-24, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20
*HP plays the winner of Friona and Presidio
River Road (14-24) falls to Shallowater (36-4)
Class 2A Bi-district
Olton (9-11) falls to Post (9-9) 25-15, 21-25, 25-13, 25-19
