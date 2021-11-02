Go Local
‘Grief and the Holidays’ support group to help the grieving

(KEYC News Now)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A support group on grief and the holidays aims to help community members learn ways to cope with grief during the holiday season.

The BSA Hospice of the Southwest “Grief and the Holidays Support Group” will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on November 4 and November 11.

Another support group will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on December 9.

To register, call Deborah at 806-350-1352.

