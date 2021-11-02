Catholic Charities will hold open house at new building

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle will hold an open house at their new building on Thursday.

The open house takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on November 4.

“This is a historic moment for Catholic Charities,” said Joyce Knight, resource development director. “We are giving thanks for all the blessings that have been bestowed on us so that we can carry on the tradition of helping the poor.”

Catholic Charities has been operating for close to 90 years, and Knight said this is the first permanent home for the organization since their inception in 1932.

