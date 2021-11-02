Canyon City Commissioners to vote on grant for new drainage system

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon City Commissioners will vote this Thursday, November 4 on receiving a grant to add a new drainage system.

This new drainage system will help eliminate flooding throughout the city.

The proposed facilities may include channels, storm drains, wetlands or another way to relieve flooding problems in the area.

The project is estimated to cost $262,500.

