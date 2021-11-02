Go Local
Canyon City Commissioners to vote on grant for new drainage system

The City of Canyon’s Business Office has launched an online payment and water management portal called WaterSmart.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon City Commissioners will vote this Thursday, November 4 on receiving a grant to add a new drainage system.

This new drainage system will help eliminate flooding throughout the city.

The proposed facilities may include channels, storm drains, wetlands or another way to relieve flooding problems in the area.

The project is estimated to cost $262,500.

