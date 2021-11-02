Go Local
Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old abducted from Texas

An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.

Stevie is a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′0″ tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and Air Force 1 shoes.

Police are looking for Shawnice Hickman, 33, and believe she is connected to Stevie’s abduction.

Hickman is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′7″ and weighs 190 pounds. Hickman was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with a striped sleeves, black leather pants and red shoes.

Hickman is driving a 2017 GMC Terrain with Missouri license plate number CT0D6R.

Law enforcement believe Stevie is in grave danger.

Anyone with information about their whereaboutss should call the Glenn Heights Police Department at 972-223-3478.

