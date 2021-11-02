Go Local
'They've been impacted': Amarillo veterans look back on 66 year anniversary of the Vietnam War

November 1 is the anniversary of the beginning of the Vietnam War for the U. S.
November 1 is the anniversary of the beginning of the Vietnam War for the U. S.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - November 1, is the anniversary of the beginning of the Vietnam War for the U. S.

The dates of the war span November 1, 1955 to April 30, 1975, when the capital of South Vietnam, Saigon, was captured by the North. U. S. troops had left Vietnam by March 29, 1973, the date the Vietnam war was over for the U. S.

About 2.7 million U. S. service members served in the Vietnam War.

According to National Archives, the U.S. lost 58,220 service members in the war and according to Wounded Warrior Project 304,000 were wounded.

150 Panhandle service members lost their lives in the Vietnam War and their names can be found inscribed at the Vietnam Monuments at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center.

Many Vietnam veterans are still impacted today by the war.

“They’ve been impacted not just by being involved in the war, some were injured in the war, some have ongoing medical issues like agent orange from the war, so the Vietnam War has really had a lasting impact on everyone, I think,” said Perry Gilmore, executive director, Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center.

One local veteran says the date of when the war began or ended is not what matters to him.

“The important part was when we were there and the active-duty part of it where you were losing lives and friends and stuff like that, but the patriotism I wish the United States would get back to the old days where we were patriotic and enlisted to carry out and protect our freedom that we have here on the home front,” said Ronald Clark, Vietnam veteran, dust pilot.

Clark says the Vietnam War was similar to Afghanistan where they got pulled out early, he says he feels the country let him down by not letting them do their job to the best of their ability.

Looking back on his time served, he says he would do it all again.

“I think if it all comes down to push comes to shove and they wanted to call us back and of course we are all getting up there a lot older now, we would still turn around and go back and do it all over again we got to protect our freedoms and rights for our younger kids,” said Clark.

Gilmore says with today’s anniversary and with Veteran’s Day coming up it is important to thank those who served and remember the loves lost.

“The hardships, the losses that some of the veterans faced, endured in doing what their country asked them to do which is go fight in Vietnam and I think we owe them a debt of gratitude for that they were very brave to do that they answered their countries call for service,” said Gilmore.

The center is having a Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, November 11, at 11:00 a.m. at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial, 4111 S. Georgia.

Remote parking and a shuttle will be in place to allow more people to attend.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

