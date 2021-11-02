Amarillo Public Health releases mobile vaccination clinic schedule
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Public Health will take their COVID-19 vaccination clinic mobile, visiting several areas throughout the city this month.
Vaccination is free.
November schedule:
- November 3: Pinnacle Intermediate, 4545 Meadow Ridge Dr. - 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- November 4: St. Johns Baptist Church, 2301 NW 14th Ave. - 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- November 8: Panhandle Independent, Living Center, 417 W 10th Ave. - 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- November 10: Canyon High School, 1701 23rd St Canyon, TX - 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- November 12: Guyon Saunders Resource Center, 200 S. Tyler - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- November 17: Snack Pak Vac, 2406 SW 3rd Avenue - 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- November 18: Southwest Library, 6801 SW 45th Avenue - 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.