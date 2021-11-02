Go Local
Amarillo police investigating shooting at home near SW 42nd and South Jackson

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting at a home near Southwest 42nd and South Jackson Street.

Police say they were called to a hospital today for a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Information led police to a home on South Jackson Street.

The woman’s injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

