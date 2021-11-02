Amarillo accepts bid to install kiosks in downtown area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center City Tax Increment Zone Board of Directors approved a bid of $799,626 for the Amarillo downtown wayfinding project.

Two years of planning went into having kiosks in the downtown area and Center City staff say that it’s going to give Amarillo a big city feel.

“When you go into a larger city you’re accustomed to seeing these kind of signs, and I think it’s gonna show people that Amarillo is growing and we’re becoming more of a tourist destination,” said Beth Duke, executive director of the Center City organization.

30 signs will be added downtown between Buchanan and Taylor Street and 3rd and 10th Ave.

Each sign will have directions on the front of each kiosk and landmark photos on the back for people to see different places they can go.

“Our consultant helped us identify where the best locations would be based on the destinations and where we’re trying to direct people,” said Emily Koller, assistant director of planning for the City of Amarillo.

Pedestrian signs will be seven feet tall and will be located on Polk street.

Center City says the addition of these kiosks will help our economy.

“We know that will be an investment in gaining more mote and hotel taxes, more sales tax,” said Duke. “All of those things contribute to making our city stronger.”

The contract for the signs will be on the city council agenda for final approval on November 9.

The signs will start being installed in the spring.

