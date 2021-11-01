Go Local
Work Week Forecast: Weather Whiplash

By Adrian Campa
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs this afternoon are going to be in the 60s with mostly sunny skies and light winds from the SW at 5-15mph. Take advantage of the nice weather today as a change in the weather begins later today... This evening, a big push of cold air from the north will begin pushing in giving us a couple cold days. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 40s with cloudy skies, drizzle, and scattered rain showers. Wednesday will be the same with a.m. wintry mix possible before transitioning back to all rain showers for the afternoon. No snow accumulation is expected Tuesday night, we’ll just see a few snowflakes mixing with the rain. Thursday into the weekend, we’ll begin clearing out with sunny skies returning, and warming up after the mid-week cooldown!

Forecast highs for this afternoon
Forecast highs for this afternoon(KFDA)

