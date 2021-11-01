Go Local
Potter County Sheriff's Office will take deliveries of packages to thwart porch pirates

porch pirates graphic
(PCSO)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office will be accepting package deliveries to prevent porch pirates from stealing them.

They ask to keep your name the same, but use address 13103 NE 29th Amarillo, TX 79111.

They will store the packages in a locked room and you can come out here to get them.

The sheriff’s office will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

If you are only able to pick up your package after 4:00 p.m. or on the weekends, call 806-379-2900 and advise dispatchers you are here so they can let you in to get your package.

Christmas is right around the corner and folks are shopping more and more online, the porch pirates will be out in full...

Posted by Potter County Sheriff Office on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

