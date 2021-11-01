Free GED classes for women now available at Center for Advancement

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Women can now take GED Classes for free through Sharing Hope Ministry’s Center for Advancement.

The center has partnered with Amarillo College to offer a GED program at their location at 2308 SW 7th Avenue.

Classes are held from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

The classes are taught by an instructor and run for 16 weeks.

Both classes and workbooks are offered free of charge.

Sharing Hope Ministry said they are excited to offer the classes in hope they help women achieve “a better life, the ability to earn more income and move forward in furthering their education.”

Enrollment takes place from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the Center for Advancement on Wednesday.

Classes begin Monday, November 8.

