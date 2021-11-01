Go Local
DPS trooper reports finding 66 pounds of meth during traffic stop

Two people are in jail after a DPS trooper reports finding more than 66 pounds of...
Two people are in jail after a DPS trooper reports finding more than 66 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Carson County over the weekend. (Source: Texas DPS)(Texas DPS)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people are in jail after a DPS trooper reports finding more than 66 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Carson County over the weekend.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, a DPS trooper stopped a car for a traffic violation on I-40 near Conway.

The trooper reports finding multiple plastic-wrapped bundles of methamphetamine inside the rear doors and back seat area.

According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth around $2.9 million.

The driver, 30-year-old Ramon Betancourt-Grijalva of Mexico, and passenger, 22-year-old Stephanie Vasquez from Arizona, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Both were booked into the Carson County Jail.

DPS officials say the drugs were being transported from Phoenix, Arizona to Oklahoma.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

