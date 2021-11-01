Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

“DIG-IT” hosts Halloween benefit volleyball tournament

DIG-IT hosts Halloween benefit volleyball tournament
DIG-IT hosts Halloween benefit volleyball tournament(KFDA)
By Paige Sachse
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DIG-IT is a non profit organization of friends who get together every 2 to 3 weeks to raise funds for various groups and community members that could use the financial help. The group was created during the COVID-19 pandemic to encourage people to get out of the house and still be able to socialize and help others.

For Halloween, several community members came together to host a benefit volleyball tournament to raise funds for the Lubbock Patriot Guard Riders. The donations would go to the non-profit organization which ensures dignity and respect at memorial services honoring Fallen Military Heroes, First Responders and honorably discharged Veterans.

The event was held near Amarillo College with food, music, games and candy and friendly competition of 26 total teams, all for a good cause. Many even wore costumes to compete. The group started as just twenty people coming together but, the team has seen a huge growth just within the year.

For more information on joining or donating to other causes, you can visit DIG-IT’s page on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One child has died after a two vehicle accident in Pampa
Governor Abbot recently signed the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act into law to go into effect on January...
Amarillo shelter and rescues react to Gov. Abbott signing dog restraint bill he vetoed in May
Roaryrious Perkins
Amarillo man who gave guns to children sentenced to 10 years
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates his home run during the seventh inning in Game 4 of...
Unlikely hero, 2 HRs carry Braves to brink of Series title
No. 3 West Texas A&M opened the 2021-22 campaign with a 72-63 victory over No. 4 Colorado Mesa...
No. 3 West Texas A&M wins season opener over No. 4 Colorado Mesa, Lady Buffs fall short against Central Missouri
Caprock defeats Palo Duro in our game of the week 41-20, keeping their playoff hopes alive.
THE WRAP UP WEEK 10: Caprock defeats Palo Duro in our Game of the Week, Dumas undefeated in district after topping Canyon
VIDEO THE WRAP UP WEEK 10: Game of the Week and 5A Scores: