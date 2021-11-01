“DIG-IT” hosts Halloween benefit volleyball tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DIG-IT is a non profit organization of friends who get together every 2 to 3 weeks to raise funds for various groups and community members that could use the financial help. The group was created during the COVID-19 pandemic to encourage people to get out of the house and still be able to socialize and help others.

For Halloween, several community members came together to host a benefit volleyball tournament to raise funds for the Lubbock Patriot Guard Riders. The donations would go to the non-profit organization which ensures dignity and respect at memorial services honoring Fallen Military Heroes, First Responders and honorably discharged Veterans.

The event was held near Amarillo College with food, music, games and candy and friendly competition of 26 total teams, all for a good cause. Many even wore costumes to compete. The group started as just twenty people coming together but, the team has seen a huge growth just within the year.

For more information on joining or donating to other causes, you can visit DIG-IT’s page on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.