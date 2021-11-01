Go Local
Curry County Fire Department receives over $1.5 million grant

Firefighters are taking extra precautions in this hot weather.
Firefighters are taking extra precautions in this hot weather.(KY3)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Five Curry County Volunteer Fire Departments and the County Fire Administration has been awarded grant funding by the New Mexico Fire Grant Council.

This statewide grant program funds various fire department of a total of f $1,553,000 from the Fire Protection Grant Fund.

The funded projects include:

  • $100,000 for the Broadview Fire Department for water storage upgrades
  • $300,000 for new fire apparatus for the Countyline Fire Department
  • $228,000 for new fire apparatus for the Field Fire Department
  • $300,000 for new fire apparatus for the Pleasant Hill Fire Department
  • $300,000 for new fire apparatus for the Ranchvale Fire Department
  • $300,000 for communications upgrades for the County Fire Services
  • $25,000 for volunteer firefighter recruitment and retention programs

