CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department will be hosting the Dollars for Donuts event tomorrow, Nov. 2.

The event will happen from 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. at Daylight Donuts, 2201 N. Prince Street.

The annual Cops and Kids Christmas event will follow afterwards.

