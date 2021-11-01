Go Local
Canyon officials vote on implementing tax increment reinvestment zone to improve downtown area

KFDA News at Six
KFDA News at Six(KFDA)
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon city officials want to implement a tax increment reinvestment zone.

The zone reaches from US HWY 60 to 6th Avenue including the downtown square.

People across the city will not have to pay more in taxes for this work to be done, but funds will be put aside from property taxes inside the zone to go back into the area.

“As their taxes increase because property values are increasing, the increased revenue that the city would receive from those taxes would stay specifically in their area,” said Jon Brehens, assistant city manager for The City of Canyon.

The funds will be used to improve downtowns appearance working on sidewalks and drainage system to be ADA accessible and pedestrian friendly.

Changes can also be made in traffic directions in the downtown square.

“The square can be a complicated place to drive-in and walk at times simply because the way it is set up with two way traffic and some inter-traffic in the parking areas. It becomes a little complicated,” said Brehens.

The city wants to have this zone since downtown was classified as a priority in their 2018 city comprehensive plan.

This will give the city more funds to make progress in their downtown master plan project.

“It’s just that time to go to the next level in the downtown area,” said Joe Price, city manager for the City of Canyon. “Downtown is a huge draw for Canyonites and Amarillo folks and so it’ll just go to the next level. It’s one of the best downtown’s in the state of Texas.”

The zone will be in place for 25 years and will immediately go into effect if approved.

