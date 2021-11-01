Award-winning poet to perform at WT

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WT will host an award-winning poet as part of the Dorothy Patterson Poetry Series on Wednesday.

Ray McNiece will perform at 7:00 p.m. in the Legacy Hall inside of the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.

“Ray is the first performance poet to be featured in the Patterson Poetry Series, and we expect a dynamic evening that will electrify our audiences,” said series organizer Dr. Eric Meljac, assistant professor of English and director of creative writing

McNiece is a poet, singer and actor.

He was a writer-in-residence at the Jack Kerouac House and was the Grand Slam Champion at the Arkansas Celebration of the Arts.

The event is free to attend.

