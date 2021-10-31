One child has died after a two vehicle accident in Pampa

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - One child has died and two adults are in critical condition after two vehicle accident in Pampa.

Friday evening, Pampa Police, Fire, and Gray County EMS were dispatched to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Montegue and Hobart just after 9:40 p.m.

Two subjects from one vehicle were in critical condition. They were transported to Pampa Regional Medical Center. One person was later transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock and one to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo.

The other vehicle had three occupants, two of which are children. They were also transported to Pampa Regional Medical Center. Two of those occupants were later transported to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo. The third, a five year old male child was pronounced deceased at Pampa Regional Medical Center.

The cause of this accident is still under investigation.

Source: Pampa Police Department

