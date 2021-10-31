Chilly Outlook Ahead

After Sunday morning’s cold front, temperatures are looking to be cooling dramatically for parts of the week. For Monday, we’ll start the day down in the mid 30s with partly cloudy skies before we reach daytime highs of the upper-60s. However going into Tuesday and beyond, cloud cover in the mornings will keep us from warming, keeping daytime highs down in the 40s, with rain chances coming in for Tuesday and especially Wednesday, where wintry mix will be possible in some portions of the area.