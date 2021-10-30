Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

THE WRAP UP WEEK 10: Caprock defeats Palo Duro in our Game of the Week, Dumas undefeated in district after topping Canyon

Caprock defeats Palo Duro in our game of the week 41-20, keeping their playoff hopes alive.
Caprock defeats Palo Duro in our game of the week 41-20, keeping their playoff hopes alive.(Source: KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran and Larissa Liska
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Week 10 of THE WRAP UP is starting to paint playoff pictures for some teams including our Game of the Week. Caprock’s 41-20 victory over Palo Duro pushed the Dons out of playoff contention. The Longhorns need to defeat Lubbock High in week 11 to take the fourth and final playoff spot in District 2-5A DI. Dumas’ 29-14 win over Canyon pushes their district win streak to 18 games.

THE WRAP UP WEEK 10: Game of the Week and 5A Scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 10: 4A and 3A Scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 10: 2A Scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 10: 1A, Oklahoma and New Mexico Scores:

THE WARP UP WEEK 10: Pick Em, Hit of the Week and Play of the Week:

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 injured in vehicle rollover on I-40
Christopher Garcia
Man wanted by Potter County officials for 2 counts of sexual assault of a child
Clark Inskeep
Former Austin Middle School teacher arrested for child sex charges
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam

Latest News

No. 3 West Texas A&M opened the 2021-22 campaign with a 72-63 victory over No. 4 Colorado Mesa...
No. 3 West Texas A&M wins season opener over No. 4 Colorado Mesa, Lady Buffs fall short against Central Missouri
VIDEO THE WRAP UP WEEK 10: Game of the Week and 5A Scores:
VIDEO: THE WRAP UP WEEK 10: Game of the Week and 5A Scores
VIDEO: THE WRAP UP WEEK 10: Game of the Week and 5A Scores
WRAP
VIDEO: THE WRAP UP WEEK 10: 4A and 3A Scores