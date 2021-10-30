No. 3 West Texas A&M wins season opener over No. 4 Colorado Mesa, Lady Buffs fall short against Central Missouri

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - No. 3 West Texas A&M opened the 2021-22 campaign with a 72-63 victory over No. 4 Colorado Mesa in game one of the D2CCA Tipoff Classic at the First United Bank Center in Canyon, Texas behind 21-points from newcomer Larry Wise.

West Texas A&M’s Zamorye Roberts scored 21 in her Lady Buff debut, but WT struggled to find a rhythm offensively in a 69-57 season-opening loss to the Central Missouri Jennies. Despite the loss, the Lady Buffs tallied 10 steals and 9 blocks. First-year WT head coach Josh Prock was pleased with the girls fight and energy.

”Defense has always been a big priority to and will always be with our program. We’ve got to lock down on some things still,” said Prock. “Gave them some open shots when we usually should be contesting those. We’ve got to get better, but I mean their attitudes are phenomenal and these girls will bounce back.”

