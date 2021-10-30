Halloween Outlook

After a Saturday of sunny and above normal temperatures, our Halloween holiday is looking much different! Going into tonight, a cold front will push into the area, bringing cooler temperatures and some cloud cover for Sunday. Winds will shift out of the northeast at about 10-15 mph, dropping us into the low 40s and 30s tonight, with frost possible in the northeast, then for the day, temperatures will begin to warm into only the low 60s, which is where they’ll stay for a couple of days! Rain chances stay out of the forecast until Tuesday night.