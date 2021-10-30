Amarillo shelter and rescues react to Gov. Abbott signing dog restraint bill he vetoed in May

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Abbot recently signed the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act into law to go into effect on January 18, 2022.

This comes as the Governor vetoed a previous version of the bill during the regular session, but added it to the third special session agenda in September.

The Safe Outdoor Dogs Act establishes basic standards of shelter and care for dogs left outdoors and clarifies existing law to promote the safety of animals.

It ensures dogs have access to safe, drinkable water and are able to move around without being in standing water or any other dangerous substance.

Along with preventing exposure to the extreme cold or heat.

The 24-hour waiting period that previously prevented animal control and law enforcement officers from taking immediate action was also removed.

Now going forward, officers will be able to take action immediately once they arrive.

This state law creates a basic standard of care for dogs across the state, but cities are able to still pass stricter laws.

In Amarillo, they have had local ordinances parallel to this new law since 2016.

“Fortunately in Amarillo though, we already had municipal ordinances, local ordinances that were more restrictive and had a lot of language that was more precise for shelter and the use of chains and allowing them to have fresh water and everything like that,” said Ty Vernon, field services manager, Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare.

Vernon says our ordinances are actually stricter in some areas such as, the tether must have a swivel on both sides.

Amarillo rescue groups say we do however have a lot of issues in the area even with these laws in place.

“We see lots of dogs chained up driving down the road, I know that the public sees it because we get calls from people saying can you go help this dog it’s chained,” said Cheryl Goswick, Gracie’s Project.

Rescues say they are not able to act on these calls, but they do try to do home checks and provide resources such as, dog houses or food.

“We’re not law enforcement and we’re not the city of Amarillo so we can’t really enforce anything, but we do try to help in ways that we can,” said Jessica Mcloud, Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo.

The shelter urges the community to call and report any violations they may know of.

“If y’all see any violations whether it be shelter, chaining, lack of water just give us a call, so we can go our and educate the owner before we have to take further steps,” said Vernon.

The rescues also urge the community to continue to call if a violation is not resolved because if you don’t keep calling then they say nothing will be done about it.

Violation of the law is considered a Class C misdemeanor, or a Class B misdemeanor if it is a repeated offense.

