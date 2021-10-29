Weekend and Halloween Outlook

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are going to start the weekend off on a beautiful note! Highs today will be slightly warmer into the upper 60s and low 70s with less wind. Winds will be from the NW at 5-15mph with lots of sunshine. Saturday, we get even warmer with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s! Winds will remain light from the W at 5-15mph. Saturday looks to be our best day to get outdoors over the next 7 days! Then, a cold front pushes in late Saturday night into the early morning hours of Sunday. Highs on Halloween are going to be cooler into the upper 50s and low 60s with a NE wind at 15mph with clear skies. Halloween night, temps will fall into the 40s and low 50s during trick-or-treat time, so have the jackets handy!

Here is a look at the forecast the next 3 days

Forecast for the next 3 days (KFDA)

Next week, the pattern looks to turn active with much cooler air and above average chances of precipitation... You’ll want to stay tuned to forecasts!

