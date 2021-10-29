Go Local
Weekend and Halloween Outlook

By Adrian Campa
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are going to start the weekend off on a beautiful note! Highs today will be slightly warmer into the upper 60s and low 70s with less wind. Winds will be from the NW at 5-15mph with lots of sunshine. Saturday, we get even warmer with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s! Winds will remain light from the W at 5-15mph. Saturday looks to be our best day to get outdoors over the next 7 days! Then, a cold front pushes in late Saturday night into the early morning hours of Sunday. Highs on Halloween are going to be cooler into the upper 50s and low 60s with a NE wind at 15mph with clear skies. Halloween night, temps will fall into the 40s and low 50s during trick-or-treat time, so have the jackets handy!

Here is a look at the forecast the next 3 days

Forecast for the next 3 days(KFDA)

Next week, the pattern looks to turn active with much cooler air and above average chances of precipitation... You’ll want to stay tuned to forecasts!

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

