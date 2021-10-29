TxDOT approves millions for safer access to schools, communities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today the Texas Department of Transportation announces that the City of Amarillo and the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee are the recipient of an almost one million 800 thousand dollar grant.

These funds will be used for the Barrio 10th Avenue streetscape project, from Garfield to Ross Street, for revitalization needs of sidewalks, curbs, ramps and crosswalks.

More than $55 million is being awarded across the for transportation project.

