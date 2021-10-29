Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Scary Good Forecast?

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Now that winds are dying down, great temperatures and pleasant conditions are in store for the area as we head into our Halloween weekend. Looking to the rest of your Friday, temperatures will drop down into the 50s after the sun goes down, then we’ll see 40s for our overnight lows. Going into Saturday, the sun will shine bright, and westerly winds will allow us to warm into the upper-70s and low 80s in the warmest parts of the area. Looking to Halloween on Sunday, a cold front will arrive in the morning, keeping us down in the low 60s, so a bit on the cooler side. Rain chances will stay out of the forecast until next Tuesday.

Most Read

1 injured in vehicle rollover on I-40
Christopher Garcia
Man wanted by Potter County officials for 2 counts of sexual assault of a child
Clark Inskeep
Former Austin Middle School teacher arrested for child sex charges
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam
Amarillo police identify woman found dead on I-40

Latest News

Forecast for the next 3 days
Weekend and Halloween Outlook
Your Weather Outlook with Shelden 10/28
Your Weather Outlook with Shelden 10/28
Shelden Web Graphic
Winds on the way out!
Wind Warnings and Advisories for Today
Thursday’s Forecast: Sunny, Windy, and Cool