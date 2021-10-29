Scary Good Forecast?

Now that winds are dying down, great temperatures and pleasant conditions are in store for the area as we head into our Halloween weekend. Looking to the rest of your Friday, temperatures will drop down into the 50s after the sun goes down, then we’ll see 40s for our overnight lows. Going into Saturday, the sun will shine bright, and westerly winds will allow us to warm into the upper-70s and low 80s in the warmest parts of the area. Looking to Halloween on Sunday, a cold front will arrive in the morning, keeping us down in the low 60s, so a bit on the cooler side. Rain chances will stay out of the forecast until next Tuesday.