Sandies defeat Lubbock High in last regular season game, tallying a (8-2, 5-1) record

Amarillo High finishes second in District 2-5A DI
By Larissa Liska
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies (8-2, 5-1) secure the second spot in District 2-5A DI after defeating Lubbock High 59-7 in the Sandies final regular season game. Next week the Sandies are on their bye.

Amarillo High kicked the game off with a 100 yard kick return to the endzone by Tyreese Molden. He was all smiles untouched down the sideline. The play took 15 seconds before the Sandies took an early 7-0 lead. Next two touchdowns, still in the first quarter, resulted from a Brock Wade to Jameson Garcia pitch and catch. The first from 3 yards out and then 37 yards.

Backup junior quarterback Mason Graham added a rushing touchdown on the first play of the second quarter giving AHS a 28-0 lead. Lubbock High got on the board in the second half, but Amarillo High pulled away for the 59-7 win.

The Sandies currently sit second in District 2-5A DI. One game back behind Tascosa.

