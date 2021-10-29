Go Local
Panhandle Community Services looking for volunteers to help with Earned Income Tax Credit

(Source: Panhandle Community Services)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services is partnering with the IRS to become a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Site and needs volunteers to represent all 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle.

Due to the pandemic, the Panhandle Community Services says more families are facing poverty in the state.

PCS says the Earned Income Tax Credit for low to moderate-income, wage-earning households can be life-changing for some families.

To volunteer, you do not need to have any experience with tax law or tax preparation. PCS will provide all of the training and materials needed.

If you are interested in volunteering, call Mandi Hughes at (806) 342-6125.

