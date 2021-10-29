Free webinar will discuss breast cancer prevention for those with disabilities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Area organizations are partnering to host an educational webinar on breast cancer prevention for people with disabilities.

Panhandle Breast Health will join Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities to discuss the issue.

The organizations said women with disabilities have greater breast cancer mortality rates and are less likely to have breast cancer screening exams.

The webinar begins at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2.

Those interested may register for the webinar here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.