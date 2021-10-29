Go Local
ER on Soncy and United Supermarkets to host Trunk or Treat

The ER on Soncy and United Supermarkets will host a free Trunk or Treat event on Halloween.
The ER on Soncy and United Supermarkets will host a free Trunk or Treat event on Halloween.(ER on Soncy and United Supermarkets)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The ER on Soncy and United Supermarkets will host a free Trunk or Treat event on Halloween.

The event will include Halloween activities such as a costume contest, giveaways and more.

The event will take place at 3552 South Soncy Road from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The Oscar Meyer Weinermobile will be there for pictures as well.

