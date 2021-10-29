Education Foundation of Canyon ISD grants over $27,000 in teacher requests

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Education of Canyon ISD granted $27,556 in teacher requests on Thursday, October 28.

“It’s a joy to be able to continue to support these teachers with these fall grants. Their work to find new and innovative ways to educate our students is inspiring,” Education Foundation of Canyon ISD Executive Director Kelly Norman said. “With the help of our donors, we are committed to helping Canyon ISD provide impactful educational experiences every year.”

The following teachers were awarded the grants at their campuses on Thursday:

Jennifer Smith with Reeves-Hinger Elementary - $3,059.54 for “Meeting an Urgent Need Through Sensory Play”

Laci Hewitt with City View Elementary - $239.60 for “Standard Grant for Emotional ABCs”

Janet Sheppard with Gene Howe Elementary - $1,505.59 for “Pathways to Learning”

Katie Lawson with Reeves-Hinger Elementary - $3,295.00 for “Fun Math Fact Automaticity with Reflex”

Heather Finsterwald with Canyon Intermediate School - $4,967.14 for “Robotics and STEAM Dream Team”

Chris Young with Heritage Hills Elementary - $3,640.00 for “Poster Maker”

Amber Parker with Gene Howe Elementary - $3,161.00 for “Levelled Literacy Intervention Orange System”

Lori Betzen with Heritage Hills Elementary - $2,714.68 for “Curious Minds, Future Leaders”

Charma Lynch with Canyon Junior High School - $4,974.06 for ‘Reading & Language Arts”

