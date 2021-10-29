Canyon faces tough district test against Dumas, Randall aims to slow down Rider

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles (7-1, 1-0) have only lost one game all season, and that was week one. Now, they face the Dumas Demons in District 3-4A DI. The Randall Raiders (5-3, 2-1) also have a tough test, hosting the Rider Raiders. Randall has lost their past five meetings to Rider.

The Eagles are flying high after earning a big 75-60 district win over Pampa last week. Canyon’s impressive offense was led by running back Dario Bressler. The senior scored eight touchdowns and totaled 415 yards.

This Friday the Eagles fly to Dumas, and they know their defense needs to step up because Dumas will have a strong defense to hold off Canyon’s offense.

”We have to play great. They are so well coached and, that’s the thing that Aaron does over there is they’re coached well, they’re so fundamental, physical, they play fast. We have to show up and be ready to play from the get go. We have to play smart, have to be physical,” said Todd Winfrey, Canyon football head coach. “We have to run the football. We are going to have to execute the passing game. I’m not naïve, we are going to have to throw the football a little bit more than we did Friday night.”

Canyon and Dumas hold the top two spots in the district, and the Eagles know they have to play a nearly perfect performance in the tough game.

“They are ready to hit and we have to hit back. The whole atmosphere they bring, they are going to be riled up just like Pampa was,” said Derek Clements, Canyon quarterback. “We just got to know what we got going and work hard at practices.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Dumas on Friday. The Demons have won the past four meetings, including last year 23-9.

The Randall Raiders enter Friday night sitting second in District 3-5A DII behind one of their tougher opponents, Wichita Falls Rider. That’s the team Randall host Friday at Happy State Bank Stadium. The goal for Randall is to slow down Rider running back Anquan Willis.

”A lot of athletes like him. He’s a heck of an athlete and you know a guy you don’t want him to have the ball and you don’t want him to play defense either,” said Gaylon Selman, Randall football head coach. “You’ve got to know where he’s at. Offensively they’re going to give him the ball. We’ve got to do a great job of tackling him. His a big, strong fast kid and you know we’ve got our work cut out for us there for sure.”

It’s a battle of the Raiders and Randall has struggled against Rider recently, losing the last five meetings.

“It’s going to be a tough game, but I think we can do this,” said Braxton Bell, Randall senior wide receiver and corner back. “We’ve got to have good defense and a lot of turnovers. Just do what the coaches tell us to and we’ll be fine.”

Randall hosts Rider on Friday at 7 p.m. at Happy State Bank Stadium. The game will be live streamed on NewsChannel10 Plus, and the replay airs Saturday at 4 p.m. on NewsChannel10 Too.

