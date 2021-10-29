Go Local
Barrio Neighborhood receives $1.7 million grant for streetscape project improvements

KFDA News at Six
KFDA News at Six(KFDA)
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee is receiving a $1.7 million grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.

This money will go into the Barrio Neighborhood’s streetscaping project to revitalize the area.

The sidewalks on 10th Avenue from Garfield street to Ross Street will expand to five feet, becoming ADA accessible.

Crosswalks will also be added to the Arthur and Ross street intersections.

These changes will help people who don’t have transportation, get where they need to go.

“The Barrio is actually one of the highest percentages in Amarillo of neighborhoods that don’t have vehicles,” said Emily Koller, assistant director of planning for the City of Amarillo. “This really is about making this a more pedestrian friendly district.”

The Barrio needs $1.3 million more to complete their budget for the project

The city will begin the design and planning process next year and construction is expected to start in 2023.

The committee talks about other goals they have for the area once this project is complete.

We’ll be able to have a place for them to sit here at 10th South Arthur in our plaza,” said Teresa Kennedy, president of the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee. “[It’ll] have some outdoor furniture. There will be 192 cedar round trees with them on both sides.”

For anyone interested in learning more about the project or getting involved, the committee is having a public meeting on November 11, at the Alamo Center at 6:00 p.m.

