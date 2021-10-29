Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo man who gave guns to children sentenced to 10 years

Roaryrious Perkins
Roaryrious Perkins(APD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man who said he gave guns to children has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a firearm crime.

According to the U.S. Attorney Office, 31-years-old Roaryrious “Buddy” Perkins was convicted in June of being a felon in possession of a firearm an was sentenced Thursday.

According to court documents, during September 2018, law enforcement officers found a Smith & Wesson .45 caliber handgun in the wall of a hotel room occupied by Perkins and two other associates.

The gun was examined, revealing that it had been used in four different drive-by shootings in Amarillo.

A lab test of the weapon indicated a 1 in 1.2 trillion chance that one of the four DNA profiles found on the gun belonged to Perkins.

On January 2019, officers arrested Perkins at the scene of a trespass in progress.

Inside the home, they found a Springfield 9mm pistol.

During a interview with police, Perkins admitted that he’d purchased the Springfield pistol, claiming he’d had a “white dude” buy the gun for him in order to give it to his girlfriend for protection.

Perkins – who was previously convicted of robbery and possession of a controlled substance – admitted that he handled the pistol in spite of federal laws that prohibit convicted felons to possess firearms.

At his sentencing hearing, prosecutors read from a statement Perkins made to law enforcement in September 2018, in which he claimed he provided firearms and money to “young kids” to commit shootings on his behalf.

He also admitted he offered the children money to shoot at a particular person.

“They got no momma, no house, no money. You give them a $1,000 and a gun, what do you think they are going to do?” Perkins told law enforcement.

According to the release, it is unclear what, if anything, the minors did with the weapons Perkins said he provided to them.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 injured in vehicle rollover on I-40
Christopher Garcia
Man wanted by Potter County officials for 2 counts of sexual assault of a child
Clark Inskeep
Former Austin Middle School teacher arrested for child sex charges
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam
Amarillo police identify woman found dead on I-40

Latest News

Amarillo City Transit Unveils New Bus Shelters
Amarillo City Transit replacing new bus shelters
Jason Lee Guthery, 44, of Lubbock
Lubbock sex offender sentenced to life in prison for abusing teen
The ER on Soncy and United Supermarkets will host a free Trunk or Treat event on Halloween.
ER on Soncy and United Supermarkets to host Trunk or Treat
Free webinar will discuss breast cancer prevention for those with disabilities