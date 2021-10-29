Amarillo man who gave guns to children sentenced to 10 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man who said he gave guns to children has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a firearm crime.

According to the U.S. Attorney Office, 31-years-old Roaryrious “Buddy” Perkins was convicted in June of being a felon in possession of a firearm an was sentenced Thursday.

According to court documents, during September 2018, law enforcement officers found a Smith & Wesson .45 caliber handgun in the wall of a hotel room occupied by Perkins and two other associates.

The gun was examined, revealing that it had been used in four different drive-by shootings in Amarillo.

A lab test of the weapon indicated a 1 in 1.2 trillion chance that one of the four DNA profiles found on the gun belonged to Perkins.

On January 2019, officers arrested Perkins at the scene of a trespass in progress.

Inside the home, they found a Springfield 9mm pistol.

During a interview with police, Perkins admitted that he’d purchased the Springfield pistol, claiming he’d had a “white dude” buy the gun for him in order to give it to his girlfriend for protection.

Perkins – who was previously convicted of robbery and possession of a controlled substance – admitted that he handled the pistol in spite of federal laws that prohibit convicted felons to possess firearms.

At his sentencing hearing, prosecutors read from a statement Perkins made to law enforcement in September 2018, in which he claimed he provided firearms and money to “young kids” to commit shootings on his behalf.

He also admitted he offered the children money to shoot at a particular person.

“They got no momma, no house, no money. You give them a $1,000 and a gun, what do you think they are going to do?” Perkins told law enforcement.

According to the release, it is unclear what, if anything, the minors did with the weapons Perkins said he provided to them.

