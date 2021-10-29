Amarillo City Transit replacing new bus shelters

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit has upgraded several city bus stop locations for those using free transportation.

Amarillo City Transit is installing seven new bus shelters along the ACT route system.

The Transit Amenities Replacement Project will replace seven shelters and address Americans With Disabilities Act accessibility in 13 locations along the ACT route structure.

The shelters are made of perforated aluminum, which is durable and ensures visibility while providing protection from the sun and wind.

“We are excited about the opportunity to improve the safety and accessibility of our services provided to our passengers,” said ACT Director Marita Wellage-Reiley. “We are committed to improving access to all ACT locations and will seek funding opportunities to improve sidewalks and bus stop waiting areas.”

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.