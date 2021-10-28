WT engineering students compete in Punkin Chunkin contest

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M engineering students competed for the Punkin Chunkin contest this morning.

Groups of students created catapults to see who can launch a six-inch pumpkin a specific distance.

Students say this was a fun way to put their engineering skills to the test.

“I’m hoping to gain a lot of experience out of all this stuff because just the competition and having to come up with a design and having to put it to the test is great experience for engineering and what’s to come,” said WT engineer student Cutter Hedger.

Students were graded on their performance in the competition as well as the engineering design.

