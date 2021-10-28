Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Winds on the way out!

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After three days straight of strong winds, gusting in excess of 60 mph at times, it finally looks like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel! Starting on your Thursday night, winds will begin to calm into the 10-15 mph range, which is where they will stay for the next day. Going into your Halloween weekend, however, we’ll expect a mixed bag, for Friday, we’ll see temperatures hovering around normals (68 degrees), then above normal with calmer winds on Saturday with highs in the upper-70s, then an overnight cold front plummets temps for Sunday, where highs will stay down in the low 60s for much of the region!

Most Read

Amarillo police identify woman found dead on I-40
Clark Inskeep
Former Austin Middle School teacher arrested for child sex charges
Ashlie Renee Martinez
Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony aggravated assault
1 injured in vehicle rollover on I-40
Christopher Garcia
Man wanted by Potter County officials for 2 counts of sexual assault of a child

Latest News

Wind Warnings and Advisories for Today
Thursday’s Forecast: Sunny, Windy, and Cool
DAVE
VIDEO: Doppler Dave weather forecast
High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory
Wednesday’s Forecast: Strong Winds and High Fire Danger
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks More Wind With A Cold Front