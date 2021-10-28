Winds on the way out!

After three days straight of strong winds, gusting in excess of 60 mph at times, it finally looks like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel! Starting on your Thursday night, winds will begin to calm into the 10-15 mph range, which is where they will stay for the next day. Going into your Halloween weekend, however, we’ll expect a mixed bag, for Friday, we’ll see temperatures hovering around normals (68 degrees), then above normal with calmer winds on Saturday with highs in the upper-70s, then an overnight cold front plummets temps for Sunday, where highs will stay down in the low 60s for much of the region!