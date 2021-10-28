Thursday’s Forecast: Sunny, Windy, and Cool

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wednesday saw strong wind gusts with some locations gusting to near 70mph. Unfortunately for today, we are expecting strong winds once again. The Eastern half of the region will see the strongest wind gusts. In the Wind Advisory, wind gusts of 40-50mph will be possible. In the High Wind Warning, wind gusts of 60+mph are possible. You’ll want to secure any outdoor objects so they don’t blow away! The only good thing about these winds are that they’re keeping us cool. Highs will be cool into the 60s with lots of sunshine. Here in Amarillo, you can expect a high of 65. We’ll start a short-lived warming trend (with less winds) tomorrow into Saturday until another cold front pushes in Saturday night knocking temps back down below average.

Wind Warnings and Advisories for Today (KFDA, NWS)

Looking at the long range forecast, we may start to see some more active weather returning to the region next week (precipitation) as a strong front will be pushing in... You’ll want to stay updated to the forecast!

