Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Thursday’s Forecast: Sunny, Windy, and Cool

By Adrian Campa
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wednesday saw strong wind gusts with some locations gusting to near 70mph. Unfortunately for today, we are expecting strong winds once again. The Eastern half of the region will see the strongest wind gusts. In the Wind Advisory, wind gusts of 40-50mph will be possible. In the High Wind Warning, wind gusts of 60+mph are possible. You’ll want to secure any outdoor objects so they don’t blow away! The only good thing about these winds are that they’re keeping us cool. Highs will be cool into the 60s with lots of sunshine. Here in Amarillo, you can expect a high of 65. We’ll start a short-lived warming trend (with less winds) tomorrow into Saturday until another cold front pushes in Saturday night knocking temps back down below average.

Wind Warnings and Advisories for Today
Wind Warnings and Advisories for Today(KFDA, NWS)

Looking at the long range forecast, we may start to see some more active weather returning to the region next week (precipitation) as a strong front will be pushing in... You’ll want to stay updated to the forecast!

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police identify woman found dead on I-40
Clark Inskeep
Former Austin Middle School teacher arrested for child sex charges
Ashlie Renee Martinez
Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony aggravated assault
Potter County Fire Rescue is working on a fire near Ady Road in Valle de Oro.
Crews contain fire in Valle de Oro
Police say they are investigating what they suspect is an arson in Manitowoc.
Suspected arson destroys teen’s dream of buying house to take care of her grandma

Latest News

DAVE
VIDEO: Doppler Dave weather forecast
High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory
Wednesday’s Forecast: Strong Winds and High Fire Danger
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks More Wind With A Cold Front
weather
VIDEO: Doppler Dave Weather Forecast