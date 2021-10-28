New municipal courtroom building under construction for Friona, to improve court process for everyone

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Friona has never had a municipal courtroom, but soon they will as a new building is currently under construction.

The new building will improve the court process for everyone.

Hearings are currently being managed out of a small space leased by the county, but it’s not meeting the needs of the court.

The new court will provide space for not only the city, but for the county as well.

The space will include an office for the municipal court judge and a separate office for the Justice of the Peace, a reception area, a courtroom, and possibly a space for the Friona City Council of Chambers.

The joint space between the Justice of the peace and the municipal court judge will allow them to address any civil or criminal matters in the same place without having to run to multiple locations like they do now.

“Judge Campbell has done a fantastic job and she has done so much with so little and now she will finally get a courtroom and she will have a much better environment and place to work,”said Ricky White, City of Friona mayor.

Friona’s city court has grown 20 percent over the last three years.

“The court has grown. So, we do need more facility, more room to hold virtual and in-person hearings,” said Deborah Campbell, Friona municipal judge.

The new courtroom will provide for orderly jury assembly, improved management of the prosecutorial process, and increase interaction with the public when warrant files are serves, which is something it has struggled to do in years prior due to space limitations.

The City Manager says the community will see multiple benefits.

For example, for members of a vulnerable population, the space will provide the means for social distancing and allow for virtual court hearings.

“Currently if we have a trial that’s proceeding with the Friona Municipal Court, we have to use multiple offices within the city office. By building this building, we’ll have a one stop shop and allow everybody to address their matters in one single location,” said Lee Davila, city manager for the City of Friona.

The city has set aside money in the 2021 to 2022 fiscal year budget to help pay for this.

Additionally, the Parmer County Commissioners Court recently took action to help pay for the shared space.

The new court is estimated to cost between $60,000 and $80,000.

They are currently in the demolition construction phase right now and the project is expected to be finished around late February.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.