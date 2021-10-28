Man wanted by Potter County officials for 2 counts of sexual assault of a child

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on two counts of sexual assault of a child.

The man was identified as 38-year-old Christopher Garcia.

He is described as five-feet-two-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information on Garcia’s location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Christopher Garcia - 10/28/21 Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the... Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, October 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.