Lady Buffs bounce back in rivalry win over ENMU

West Texas A&M improves to (10-5, 6-4)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs defeated Eastern New Mexico 3-1 at The Pitch in Canyon on Wednesday. The Lady Buffs improved to (10-5, 6-4) wearing their red jerseys and socks on ALS Awareness Night.

Hannah Kelley-Lusk scored her 19th goal of the season and 50th of her career in the 5th minute to give the Lady Buffs an early lead. She became the second player in program history to reach 50. The lone second half security goal scored by Asha James marked her 11th this season. Daniela Estrada made four saves in her first start in goal since Sept. 5.

Up next, WT is on the road for two games straight starting against St. Mary’s on Saturday, October 30. The Lady Buffs end the regular season at home on Saturday, November 6 against Texas A&M International at 11 a.m.

The WT men’s soccer team defeated UT Permian Basin 6-3 at The Pitch, improving their record to (11-3, 4-2).

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

