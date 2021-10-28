Game of the Week: Palo Duro and Caprock must win to keep playoff chances alive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our week 10 Game of the Week features the 51st meeting between the Palo Duro Dons (5-3, 1-3) and Caprock Longhorns (2-5, 1-3). The District 2-5A DI fourth playoff spot is up for grabs, and both teams need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Caprock and Palo Duro are going into week 10 with a playoff mentality, meaning it’s win or go home. The Longhorns and Dons are battling for a chance at taking the fourth playoff spot in District 2-5A DI.

“We’re in control of our own destiny at this point,” said Eric Mims, Palo Duro football head coach. “The two teams that we’re sitting tied with for the last playoff spot are two teams that we finish the season with.”

“They know they’ve got a chance to make Caprock history,” said Dan Sherwood, Caprock football head coach. “For us to be able to get back into the playoffs for the eighth time in our 58 years of existence.”

Caprock and Palo Duro’s defensive lines have caused havoc all season, and it’s opened up turnover chances for the secondary.

“For defense we need to just come out like we did against Amarillo High, and he said if we come out like that we’ll have a pretty good game,” said Leo Torres, Palo Duro senior safety. ”About playing Caprock, they’re inner city rivals. They’re across town. It’s always fun.”

On offense, expect both team’s running backs to gain chunk yardage. Palo Duro is carried by Tre’sean Monroe, and Caprock’s lead back is Damon Carrasco.

“They just play more aggressive each and every game and open up the holes,” said Damon Carrasco, Caprock junior running back. “I just see them and we just get yards.”

“I like how we just try to develop the run game at first because if you run the ball and can develop the run game then it’s easier to pass,” said Aaron Acosta-Lewis, Caprock senior wide receiver and cornerback. “I just like how we have Damon Carrasco back their running it because he’s going to develop it.”

“We know number five is a fast kid, so we know he is one that we have to block well and execute well going into the game,” said Rylee Brown, Palo Duro senior lineman.

The Longhorns and Dons enter the game with a 1-3 district record and have dealt with quarterback injuries and adjustments. Turnovers will be key in this game.

“It’s a heated battle and a heated rivalry,” said Mims. “We’re excited about the opportunity to go out Friday night and put their best against our best and their strengths against our strengths and see who comes out on top.”

The Game of the Week kicks off on Friday at 7 p.m. in Dick Bivins Stadium. Fans can catch the live stream on NewsChannel10 Plus and the game will re-air on Saturday at 1 p.m. on NewsChannel10 Too.

