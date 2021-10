HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates will be featuring the “Casper” movie on Saturday for this Halloween season.

The friends group will be hosting the movie on October 30, at 8:00 p.m.

The event will be begin with a Trunk or Treat starting at 6:30 p.m. till 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.