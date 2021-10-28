Free job training by Goodwill to help those reach employment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new round of job training classes is being offered to help those who may have barriers to employment at Goodwill’s Career Center.

At the center, those in the community can receive free job training and learn life skills to ultimately help them with employment.

Workforce Solutions Panhandle says there is a great need for these kinds of resources to be offered.

“Especially for our lower income people those who are out of work right now and may not have the money to go back to school, you know the the cost may be prohibitive for them to go on to that next step and for someone like Goodwill to come in and offer these training courses at no cost, that’s a huge step forward,” said Phillip Flores, business services representative, Workforce Solutions Panhandle.

The center is offering new specialty online classes, which include:

Self-Leadership Part 2: Friday, Oct. 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Acting the Interview: Friday, Oct. 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Becoming a Better Learner: Friday, Nov. 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Multi-Generational Workforce: Friday, Nov. 5 from 1:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The center also offers computer classes, as many jobs require computer skills.

They offer beginner, immediate and advanced classes.

They also hold different seminars such as, learning how to use Zoom.

Those in the community can also come in and get whatever help they may need.

“If people want to come in outside of class and work on various things we have people doing job searches we have people updating their resumes and they can also gain our help while they’re in the office,” said Sydney Rieff, career resources manager, Goodwill Career Center.

Goodwill says their resources are more than just classes, they want you to share your goals with them, so they can help you every step of the way.

For a calendar of all the classes, click here.

If you want more information on the services being offered and want to sign-up, visit their website.

