Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Free educational seminar on dementia to be held at AC West Campus

Caregiver Conference
Caregiver Conference(Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A free educational seminar on dementia will take place next weekend at Amarillo College’s West Campus.

The 15th Annual Caregiver Conference is hosted by Area Agency on Ageing of the Panhandle.

It takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the AC West Campus lecture hall.

The educational event features speaker Dr. Tam Cummings, author and gerontologist.

The first 100 people in the door will received a free copy of “Untangling Alzheimer’s.”

To register, call Stephanie Loya with AHEC at 806-651-3482.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police identify woman found dead on I-40
Clark Inskeep
Former Austin Middle School teacher arrested for child sex charges
Ashlie Renee Martinez
Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony aggravated assault
Potter County Fire Rescue is working on a fire near Ady Road in Valle de Oro.
Crews contain fire in Valle de Oro
Police say they are investigating what they suspect is an arson in Manitowoc.
Suspected arson destroys teen’s dream of buying house to take care of her grandma

Latest News

'Emergency Trucks and Treats'
‘Emergency Trucks and Treats’ event at Amarillo College Saturday
BSA Hospice Dia de los Muertos Fun Run 2021
BSA Hospice Dia de los Muertos Fun Run happening this weekend
The Fiesta Down Main in Hereford is happening this weekend.
Fiesta Down Main happening in Hereford this weekend
Christopher Garcia
Man wanted by Potter County officials for 2 counts of sexual assault of a child