Free educational seminar on dementia to be held at AC West Campus

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A free educational seminar on dementia will take place next weekend at Amarillo College’s West Campus.

The 15th Annual Caregiver Conference is hosted by Area Agency on Ageing of the Panhandle.

It takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the AC West Campus lecture hall.

The educational event features speaker Dr. Tam Cummings, author and gerontologist.

The first 100 people in the door will received a free copy of “Untangling Alzheimer’s.”

To register, call Stephanie Loya with AHEC at 806-651-3482.

